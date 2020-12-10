News in your town

Physical therapy to open clinic in Dyersville

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Manufacturer eyes Dubuque for $80 million project, 271 new jobs

9 more COVID-19-related deaths in local Iowa counties in 24 hours; 66 cases in Dubuque Co.

Man stopped near Dubuque with 1 pound of meth sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison

Flexsteel Industries declares quarterly dividend

Dubuque Salvation Army to temporarily pause bell ringing after COVID-19 diagnosis; volunteers needed

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

13 more COVID-19-related deaths in tri-state area; 63 new cases in Dubuque County