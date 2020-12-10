One of the nation’s leading pet food manufacturers plans to invest around $80 million in a Dubuque facility and create more than 270 jobs.
Simmons Pet Food, based in Arkansas, aims to buy the former Flexsteel Industries facility at 501 Seippel Road by the end of this year.
The company would hire 138 workers by the middle of 2021 and increase that total to 271 in the next three years. It also would make a series of sizable investments in order to acquire the building, retrofit the facility, install equipment and eventually expand the structure.
Details of the proposed project, which remains contingent on city and state approval, were contained in documents released this afternoon in relation to the announcement of a special meeting of the Dubuque City Council.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., framed the project as a major win for the community.
“It has been one of the most challenging years in memory for the economy and for our citizens,” he said. “Most communities are whimpering up to the end of 2020, but not Dubuque. This is a great announcement should buoy our confidence that 2021 is going to be a better year.”
The development offers a silver lining to one of the most devastating blows the local economy absorbed in 2020.
Furniture manufacturer Flexsteel announced in April it would shut down its Dubuque manufacturing operations, resulting in the loss of more than 200 jobs. The move was a stunning reversal for the company just years after it had chosen to invest $28 million to construct the facility on Seippel Road.
Flexsteel Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Derek Schmidt said he is excited to see a new company show interest in the building.
“Flexsteel is delighted that Simmons Foods chose Dubuque for their expansion and feels they will be a wonderful addition to our community," he said. "This project serves as a great example of how individuals from both the public and private sectors leaned in together, generating a success for Dubuque.”
EYEING DUBUQUE
Simmons Pet Food is the sixth-largest pet food manufacturer in America. The company creates both dry and wet pet food products, the latter of which would be made in Dubuque.
In its application for state incentives, the company breaks the project down into two distinct phases.
The first involves purchasing the building, retrofitting it for pet food manufacturing and buying the necessary equipment to begin production. This should be completed by July.
In the second phase, the company would buy needed equipment for a second pet food canning line and construct a 75,000-square-foot addition on the existing building, which would be used as a distribution center and warehouse. The second phase is slated for completion during the second quarter of 2023.
The company plans to hire 138 workers in the first phase and a total of 271 new workers over the next three years.
The average hourly starting wage for these employees will be $22.18, according to documents submitted to the state.
MOVING QUICKLY
By all accounts, the deal came together quickly.
Officials with Simmons Pet Food first visited the Seippel Road facility during the first week of November.
John Gronen, of DBQ Property Group, said it quickly became apparent that the business could be a great fit.
“We knew we were competing with several communities,” he said. “But I think everybody involved realized this could be a great opportunity for Dubuque. We didn’t know if our chances were 10% or 60%, but we realized we needed to try to make this work.”
Mayor Roy Buol believes the city’s previous commitment to updating its infrastructure played a critical factor in the company’s choice to locate in Dubuque.
He noted that Simmons Pet Food is a big user of water and sewer utilities and emphasized that the company wouldn’t be coming to Dubuque if not for the city’s capacity for those services.
“To me, it just confirms we are doing the right things and preparing so we’re in the running for projects like this,” he said. “This business was looking for a quick turnaround and we have everything they needed.”
SWEETENING THE DEAL
Simmons Pet Food’s arrival in Dubuque is ultimately contingent on the approval of state and local incentives.
That process will start on Friday night when City Council members will hold a special meeting. They are expected to vote on whether to endorse the company’s application to the Iowa Economic Authority.
If approved locally, that application will make its way to the IEDA later this month.
The company is requesting an $800,000 forgivable loan, a $3 million investment tax credit and $300,000 sales, service and use tax refund from the state.
Dubuque leaders will consider providing assistance through a tax-increment-financing agreement. Throughout this arrangement, incremental increases to the property taxes at the facility would be rebated to the company.
In its application to the state, Simmons officials estimated that such an agreement would amount to about $2.2 million in value.
City Council members also are expected to vote on a $505,200 land acquisition grant that would be issued to the developer at closing. These funds will effectively cover half of the $1.01 million purchase price for two parcels of adjacent land eyed by Simmons.
Lastly, the company is seeking $2.15 million in job training funds.
These various incentives are tied to specific actions by the company.
These actions include making an investment in the existing building, construction of a new warehouse and the purchase of new machinery and equipment. The company also must create 271 jobs in the next three years.