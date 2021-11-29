The Dubuque Community Schools superintendent has been named the next administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
Stan Rheingans will step into the new role on July 1, a press release from the AEA states. He will replace current Administrator Pat Heiderscheit, who is retiring.
In his role with the AEA, Rheingans will support 224 employees of the agency to provide "special education and school improvement services in Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties," the release states. The AEA includes 21 public school districts and 27 nonpublic schools. The AEA also serves children ages three and younger and their families.
Rheingans has served as superintendent of the Dubuque district since 2012. AEA leaders touted his "collaborative leadership style" and his implementation of strategic plans to "break down barriers and enhance programming in focus areas of student achievement and development, community engagement, effective resource management and employee excellence –- all to support student success."
Prior to becoming superintendent, Rheingans was the Dubuque district's director of human resources. He also previously has had roles as a principal, associate principal and activities director and dean of students in other districts, as well as as a social studies teacher.
Rheingans was selected from among 21 candidates who applied for the position, the press release states.