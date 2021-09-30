Former Major League Baseball player Frank Thomas celebrates after scoring a run during the celebrity softball game during Team of Dreams at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Under a new deal announced today, Thomas will become CEO of the group running the iconic site.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A venture headed by a Hall of Famer has purchased a controlling stake in the company that preserves the iconic Field of Dreams site in Dyersville.
That Hall of Famer, White Sox great Frank Thomas, now will serve as the CEO of Go the Distance Baseball after This is Heaven LLC purchased all of the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust, according to an announcement made this morning.
Other terms of the sale are not public, a press release states.
This is Heaven LLC is a venture between Thomas and Chicago area real estate developer and entrepreneur Rick Heidner.
Former Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager Dan Evans will serve as chief operating officer of Go The Distance Baseball.
“We are excited to lead the future development and expansion of the Field of Dreams in a collaborative spirit with our neighbors and government officials," Thomas said in the release.
Go the Distance Baseball was established a decade ago to preserve the iconic site. The company also has ownership of All-Star Ballpark Heaven, which operates youth baseball tournaments in Dyersville.
The site was thrust into the national spotlight in August when it hosted a regular season game between the White Sox and New York Yankees that was watched by millions.
Thomas, Evans and Heidner will be among those attending a press conference today at the Field of Dreams to talk more about the purchase.