Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this morning announced a range of new businesses that will be allowed to reopen in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
She said movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums and wedding venues will be allowed to reopen on Friday, May 22, with appropriate public health measures, social distancing and increased hygienic procedures in place.
Swimming pools can reopen for lap swimming and swimming lessons only on Friday.
Bars and other establishments that serve alcohol that have been limited to carryout and delivery service will be permitted to reopen their indoor and outdoor spaces on Thursday, May 28, Reynolds announced.
Those businesses, like restaurants, will be limited to 50% capacity and follow the same public health measures and business guidance.
Effective June 1, Iowa schools will be allowed to resume school-sponsored activities, including summer sports, Reynolds said.
Reynolds said casinos are not included in her order today.
"We’ll continue to work with them," she said.
Last week, Reynolds reopened restaurants, fitness centers, salons and barbershops statewide for the first time in two months, stating she felt confident reopening more of Iowa’s economy because the state has enough hospital beds and ventilators to treat patients and its testing capacity has increased. She said virus activity is declining in much of the state and hospitalization rates have stabilized.
“Iowa’s recovery is underway, and our collective work of Iowans to mitigate, contain and manage virus activity in our communities is generating the type of results that enable us to ease restrictions, open business and get out state back to work safely and responsibly,” she said today. “From the state, Iowans have risen to the occasion. … And by continuing to practice personal responsibility in the same way that you are now, we can work together to keep the virus at a manageable level, while at the same time moving forward with our lives.”
She also said, “Business owners across Iowa are eager to get back to work. They understand, and they accept the added responsibility to protect their employees and their customers. And I believe Iowans are willing to do their part as well so that businesses and entertainment and activities can resume again, even if the rules of engagement are different for now.”
