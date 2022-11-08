The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday arrested a man accused of a shooting in Dubuque and charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Tavon D. Baylock, 23, was arrested in Chicago on Dubuque County warrants charging two counts of attempted murder and one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, the federal agency announced this afternoon. Baylock also was wanted on Cook County, Ill., warrants charging escape, violation of electronic home monitoring and a parole violation.
A press release from the U.S. Marshals Service states that Baylock was involved in a shooting on June 23 in Dubuque "near a day care center," though no additional details were provided in the release.
On that date, Dubuque police responded in the 2300 block of Central Avenue at about 8:05 p.m. after a shooting was reported. Shell casings were found in the area.
No injuries were reported, but two residences and one vehicle were damaged. Police also confirmed that a vehicle hit a building in the area and then fled the scene.
The U.S. Marshals Service press release states that Dubuque police contacted the U.S. Marshals Service on July 8 for assistance in locating and arresting Baylock. By August, investigators determined he likely no longer lived in Iowa.
By November, the search had narrowed to Chicago, the release states. On Monday, U.S. marshals saw Baylock entering a vehicle in Chicago and tried to arrest him. His vehicle fled, crashing into an officer's vehicle, before later stopping due to disabling damage, at which point he was arrested.
The release states that marshals recovered a firearm at the scene and that Baylock remains in custody, now also facing additional charges.