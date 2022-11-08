The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday arrested a man accused of a shooting in Dubuque and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Tavon D. Baylock, 23, was arrested in Chicago on Dubuque County warrants charging two counts of attempted murder and one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, the federal agency announced this afternoon. Baylock also was wanted on Cook County, Ill., warrants charging escape, violation of electronic home monitoring and a parole violation.

