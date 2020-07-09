Dubuque Wahlert announced today the resignation of head volleyball coach Lindsey Beaves.
The winner of multiple state volleyball titles as both a player and a coach, Beaves has guided the program over the last seven seasons, compiling a 155-78-13 record (a .656 win percentage).
That included a stretch of three straight Iowa Class 4A state volleyball titles from 2016-18, bringing the Golden Eagles’ program record total to 20 overall.
Beaves is resigning for “personal and family reasons,” according to a press release.
Under her maiden name, Lindsey Kane, Beaves was part of four state championships for Wahlert as a prep in an era when the Golden Eagles captured a state-record six consecutive state championships from 2000-05.
She was named the Telegraph Herald’s volleyball player of the year in 2003 and won the TH’s coach of the year award in 2016.
“We have been extremely blessed to have Lindsey leading our program these past seven years,” said Wahlert Athletic Director Tom English in a press release. “Though we’d love to have her for many more years, we are supportive and understanding of her decision at this time. She’s impacted a lot of young women in her time leading the program and was able to hang a few more banners on the wall.
“She’s been a very integral part of the rich history of Wahlert Catholic volleyball as a player, assistant coach and then head coach. She’ll be missed.”
Wahlert said the search for Beaves’ successor is underway.