Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Police are investigating the death of a woman in Dubuque.
Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday to 635 W. 11th St., No. 4, to conduct a welfare check on 20-year-old Kylie Duster, according to a press release.
Officers discovered a deceased woman believed to be Duster in the residence.
“An investigation has been underway since the discovery and remains active,” the release states.
Police said no additional information will be released at this time.
In recent days, Duster's family members had taken to social media to report that she had been missing since Sunday and asking for help locating her.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.