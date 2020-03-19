UPDATE
The first Dubuque County resident confirmed to have COVID-19 was one of six additional confirmed cases in the state announced today.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said the Dubuque County resident who tested positive is between the ages of 41 and 60, but no additional information was released about the person.
The six new cases among Iowa residents raise the state's total to 44 positive cases. The other new cases today were three Polk County residents and one each in Johnson and Muscatine counties.
Additionally, two "nonresidents of Iowa tested positive at Iowa health care facilities," the release states.
ORIGINAL
The presence of coronavirus has been confirmed in Dubuque County, public health officials reported this afternoon.
One county resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release just issued by the Dubuque County Public Health Department. The resident is self-isolating.
“While this is Dubuque County’s first case, it will not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Patrice Lambert, Dubuque County Public Health Department executive director, in a press release.
It states that people should:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
- Stay home when ill.
- Practice social distancing by maintaining 6 feet of space from others.
“These actions will assist in flattening the curve so that all of Iowa’s COVID-19 cases do not occur at once and overwhelm our health system,” said Lambert.
The release states that about 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill people do not need to go to their health care provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.
"Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house," the release states.
This story will be updated.