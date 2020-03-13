All Illinois and Wisconsin schools will be shut beginning next week, each state's respective governor announced this afternoon.
In Illinois, all schools will be closed from March 17 to 30, according to an order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Day care centers will remain open, but must follow "strict health and safety guidance," according to the proclamation.
The Wisconsin closure begins Wednesday, March 18, and will continue until at least April 6, Gov. Tony Ever said in a press release.
“Kids and families across Wisconsin often depend on our schools to access food and care,” Evers said in the press release. “We are going to continue working to do everything we can to ensure kids and families have the resources and support they need while schools are closed.”
Pritzker urged all districts that have scheduled spring breaks that fall outside of the two-week window to reschedule those breaks to coincide with the statewide closure.
The Illinois State Board of Education this week was granted a waiver to continue providing meals to students in non-group settings. Students receiving free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches will be able to collect "grab-and-go" meals each day.
Pritzker also promised to issue an executive order "to provide school districts flexibility during this period."
"All of these choices have cascading effects for citizens and vulnerable populations when it comes to food access, safety, child care and social services," Pritzker said in the release. "We've seen what happens in places that didn't move with urgency. I ask all of you not to hesitate to do the right thing for your family, your friends and your community. One small step at a time, we will get through this together."