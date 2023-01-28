WELLSBURG, Iowa -- A rollover crash Friday morning resulted in the deaths of four Delaware County residents, including three children, while nine others were injured.
Ervin Borntreger, 22; Emma Borntreger, 4; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; and Marlin Borntreger, 1, all of Delhi, died as a result of the crash, according to updated information released by authorities this afternoon.
Mahlon Borntreger, 27; Fannie Borntreger, 25; Edna Borntreger, 21; Ervin Borntreger, 3; Jacob Borntreger, 1; and Jacob Herschberger, 26, all of Delhi, were injured and taken to UnityPoint Health-Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. Mary Herschberger, 29, of Delhi; and Almer Yoder, 30, of Hopkinton, were injured and transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Joseph Borntreger, 1, of Delhi, was injured and transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
The crash occurred at about 6:50 a.m. Friday on U.S. 20 near Wellsburg, about 35 miles west of Waterloo. The Iowa State Patrol reports that Sara E. Werner, 33, of Hopkinton, was driving a 15-passenger van west when she lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered road. It entered the median, where it rolled, ejected four passengers and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
Werner was the only one of the 14 people in the van who was not injured. Authorities reported that none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts or child restraint devices.