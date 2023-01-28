WELLSBURG, Iowa -- A rollover crash Friday morning resulted in the deaths of four Delaware County residents, including three children, while nine others were injured. 

Ervin Borntreger, 22; Emma Borntreger, 4; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; and Marlin Borntreger, 1, all of Delhi, died as a result of the crash, according to updated information released by authorities this afternoon. 

