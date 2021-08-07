Sorry, an error occurred.
BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- A tornado touched down in northern Grant County on Saturday, destroying homes and other buildings.
No injuries were reported.
Initial reports indicate that a tornado touched down near Boscobel city limits and then traveled southeast for about 4 miles, according to Grant County Emergency Management officials.
Officials reported that several homes and "numerous" agricultural buildings had been destroyed.
Officials advised that roads in the area were not passable and were unsafe due to downed power lines and asked people to stay away from the area.
The county highway department is working on clearing debris from roads, and fire and law enforcement departments are checking on residents.