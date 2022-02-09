Authorities reported arresting 11 men in Dubuque -- including Dubuque County's treasurer -- as part of a two-day sting "targeting human trafficking through prostitution."
County Treasurer Randy Wedewer, 60, of Epworth, Iowa, was among those arrested on charges of prostitution during the joint operation conducted by the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff's Department and Iowa State Patrol on Tuesday and today. When the Telegraph Herald contacted Wedewer's residence tonight, the person who answered the phone said he was not home.
In addition to Wedewer, those also arrested were Vincent J. Hanson Jr., 59, of rural Dubuque; Timothy J. McAndrews, 57, of rural Dubuque; Kevin M. Bockenstedt, 41, of Sherrill, Iowa; Joshua J. Vondran, 40, of Epworth, Iowa; Ryan P. Besler, 21, of Farley, Iowa; Timothy Murphy, 55, of Peosta, Iowa; Jordan H. Watkins, 38, of Bellevue, Iowa; Timothy A. Griffin, 32, of Dickeyville, Wis.; Kevin Stanton, 63, of Cuba City, Wis.; and Craig A. Mason, 57, of Stoughton, Wis.
Prostitution is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Authorities told the Telegraph Herald that "investigators posted ads on websites often utilized for prostitution."
Court documents filed in many of the cases state, "The operation consisted of undercover agents posting an ad on social media sites offering sexual services (including any and all sex acts) for money and provided a location to those individuals that answered the ad wanting to purchase sexual services."
Those arrested responded to the ad, arranged a meeting with undercover officers at Mainstay Suites, 1275 Associates Drive in Dubuque, and offered money for sexual acts, authorities said. The amounts offered ranged from $80 to $250, according to court documents obtained for eight of the men.
Court documents for Wedewer could not be obtained tonight.
In addition to a prostitution charge, Griffin was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging a probation violation. Authorities said he had the drugs and paraphernalia on him when he was arrested.
In addition to a prostitution charge, Besler also was arrested on a charge of interference with official acts. Authorities said he refused to place his hands behind his back when he was arrested, that he tried to pull away from officers and that he kicked at officers.
Authorities noted that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges related to the sting are possible.
Law enforcement also credited the hotel as a partner "in our continued effort to curb human trafficking."