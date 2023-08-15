River rescue
East Dubuque emergency responders work in an area near the East Dubuque Boat Ramp after a vehicle was spotted in the Mississippi River on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

 Dave Kettering

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Authorities said an individual died after a vehicle drove into the Mississippi River in East Dubuque this morning. 

An East Dubuque Police Department press release states that a "red minivan was extracted out of the Mississippi River where a victim was located" at about 9:30 a.m.

