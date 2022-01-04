DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville police said they seized a handgun brought by a student to school today.
Police were alerted at about 7:30 a.m. that a student at St. Francis Xavier School might have a gun, according to a press release. Students in prekindergarten through sixth grade attend the school.
"The student was located and immediately detained by officers at the school prior to the start of the school day," the release states. "Police and school staff searched the student’s locker and located a handgun in the student’s backpack."
It noted that "the handgun was not displayed or used in a threatening manner, nor were any threats made."
The student was removed from school grounds. No additional details about the student or the incident have been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Police Chief Brent Schroeder declined to provide any additional information about the incident.
"Everyone is safe at the moment," he said.
St. Francis Xavier Principal Peter Smith confirmed that there was not a lockdown this morning and that classes were continuing as normal this afternoon. He said school officials were working closely with police.
"It is very safe at school right now," he said. "Everything is safe and under control."