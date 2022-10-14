trial
Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, is led out of the Dubuque County Courthouse after his first-degree murder conviction on Tuesday. Fishler was convicted in the death of Berniece Williamson, 80, of Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

A Dubuque man was sentenced this morning to life in prison without parole for murdering a woman last year. 

Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, received the mandatory sentencing during a hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque. 

