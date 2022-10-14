Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, is led out of the Dubuque County Courthouse after his first-degree murder conviction on Tuesday. Fishler was convicted in the death of Berniece Williamson, 80, of Dubuque.
A Dubuque man was sentenced this morning to life in prison without parole for murdering a woman last year.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, received the mandatory sentencing during a hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque.
"A life for a life, I guess, is appropriate in this matter," said Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley when ordering the sentence.
Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive, lying just inside her back door "with a roll of carpet over her head," according to court documents. Autopsy results concluded that Williamson died of blunt-force injuries to the head.
Authorities reported that surveillance camera footage near Williamson's house shows that no one else entered or left her home after Fishler went to her residence on July 14, 2021.
Fishler's trial began with jury selection on Aug. 9, and the jury reached a verdict on Aug. 16 after deliberating for less than two hours.
During the trial, prosecutors argued that Fishler killed Williamson for her money and jewelry, which the defense argued that Fishler went to Williamson's house the day before she was found dead to fix a leaky faucet.
On Sept. 16, attorneys presented arguments regarding motions for a new trial and an arrest of judgment for Fishler. Fishler's attorneys argued that the jury did not act impartially, referencing its quick deliberation period.
Ackley filed documents Thursday denying the defense's motions, stating that the jury followed instructions by weighing all of the evidence presented at trial and that the evidence supporting Fishler's conviction.