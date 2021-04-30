The longtime Illinois congresswoman representing Jo Daviess County announced today that she will not run for reelection.
The announcement by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos comes about six months after she was narrowly elected to a fifth term.
"My North Star has always been to serve my community, drive real results and build a better future," she said in a press release. "As I turn every corner on each decade of life, I take time to reflect and evaluate what my next chapter might bring. That’s how, 10 years ago, I decided to run for Congress. And it’s why, today, I am announcing I will not seek re-election after completing this term."
Bustos's current term runs through the end of 2022.
Her 17th District, in the northwest corner of the state that includes farmland along the Mississippi River to downtown Peoria, is a competitive seat. But with Illinois set to lose one seat in the House, thanks to the 2020 census, all the state's district boundaries are subject to change.
"It has been an honor to be a voice for our family farmers, working families, those struggling to afford health care and so many more," she said in announcing her decision. "Each time I traveled to Washington, I brought those voices with me to elevate our region and bring real and lasting change."
In November, Bustos's race against Republican challenger Esther Joy King wasn't called until two days after Election Day, when Bustos had garnered 52% of the votes cast.
It was a surprising result for Bustos, who has represented Illinois’ 17th Congressional District since 2013 and who was the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee at the time.
Bustos led the committee during the 2019-2020 cycle when her party retained control of the House. But her strategy to expand House Democrats' political map, going after seats in GOP turf such as Montana and Alaska, flopped, despite a record-breaking fundraising haul of more than $345 million in total receipts.
More than a dozen Democratic incumbents lost, including many who had helped the party reclaim control of the House in 2018, when suburban districts soured on the Donald Trump presidency igniting a Blue Wave. Republicans defeated Reps. Max Rose in New York, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma and Joe Cunningham in South Carolina, among others.
No sitting House Republicans lost in 2020. Bustos did not seek another term running the DCCC.
Following Bustos' announcement that she will not seek reelection, King announced her intentions to run again for Bustos' seat in 2022.
“I want to thank Cheri Bustos for her service and I wish her the best going forward," King said in a statement. "Cheri has always claimed she knew this district well – so she clearly saw what we’re seeing every day: IL-17 was going to make a change in 2022 and Cheri was destined to lose."
