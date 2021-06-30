GALENA, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County man was sentenced today to 45 years in prison for killing his girlfriend’s husband.
Meanwhile, a prosecutor shared with the Telegraph Herald new details about the killing.
Levi T.J. Meyers, 36, of Hanover, was sentenced in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty today to first-degree murder as part of a plea deal.
He originally had been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count each of concealment of a homicidal death and aggravated battery. All the murder charges related to the death of Keith A. Heidenreich, 48, of Freeport.
Meyers must serve the entirety of his prison sentence, then three years of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole, according to Jo Daviess County State's Attorney Chris Allendorf.
The girlfriend of Meyers and wife of Heidenreich, Danielle K. Heidenreich, 39, of Hanover, was sentenced in June to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of concealment of a homicidal death.
The body of Keith Heidenreich was found on March 10 in the Mississippi River at Miller’s Landing, about four miles north of Savanna.
Reached by phone this afternoon, Allendorf laid out for the first time how the investigation into the case unfolded, providing previously unreleased details of the killing.
Law enforcement responded to Miller's Landing on March 10 and were presented with a body that had suffered "obvious trauma" such as stab wounds and blunt force trauma. A medical examiner would rule later that Keith Heidenreich died of blunt force trauma to the head.
Officials identified the body as Keith Heidenreich and tracked down a vehicle registered to him in Hanover, where it was parked in front of the residence of Meyers and Danielle Heidenreich. At the time, Danielle Heidenreich was still the legal spouse of Keith Heidenreich.
Detectives interviewed Meyers and Danielle Heidenreich and quickly noticed discrepancies in their stories. They also were able to obtain "somewhat of a confession" from Meyers, Allendorf said.
"Their stories actually changed a little bit throughout the day even," he said.
Allendorf said prosecutors' best guess as to what happened is that Meyers killed Keith Heidenreich sometime on March 9 or early on March 10 at Meyers' and Danielle Heidenreich's Hanover residence. Keith Heidenreich had been staying with Danielle Heidenreich, the couple's children and Meyers.
"The saddest part of all of this is, there were three children in the home at the time this happened," Allendorf said. "I won't go into what they said or what they might have experienced, but that, we all agreed, was the saddest part of this."
Authorities believe Meyers put the body in Keith Heidenreich's vehicle, drove it to Miller's Landing and left the body in the river between 1 and 2 a.m. March 10.
Allendorf said officials do not know with 100% certainty what led Meyers to kill Keith Heidenreich but noted that investigators found evidence that there was "a history of some abuse involving all three of them," such as arguments between Meyers and Keith Heidenreich with Danielle Heidenreich involved to some extent, though no formal reports or charges were filed in connection with those incidents.
"It was a combination of things that just came together in that night," Allendorf said. "I don't know if Levi just went too far and that resulted in Keith's death. We really don’t know."
Allendorf said it was clear to him that Danielle Heidenreich knew Meyers killed Keith Heidenreich, but beyond that, he wasn't sure whether he could secure a murder conviction in her case. He said Danielle Heidenreich was in the residence of the murder but that he couldn't answer as to whether she was present when it happened.
Allendorf reported that both he and the victim's family were comfortable with Meyers' sentence, noting that he would be 81 when he is released from prison.
Allendorf said one of his key concerns is for the children who were present that night.
"To me, really, it goes back to those kids," he said. "I've seen them several times. It just goes back to them for me. I have to hope that there's a slim chance that they can lead a normal life."
Attempts to reach Meyers' attorney late this afternoon were unsuccessful.