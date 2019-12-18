The Iowa Court of Appeals today overturned the conviction of a man found guilty of killing his girlfriend in Dubuque.
The case now heads back to the district court level.
Fontae C. Buelow, 27, formerly of Dubuque, was convicted by jurors of second-degree murder in January 2018. He received the mandatory sentence of up to 50 years in prison and must serve at least 35 years before he is eligible for parole.
Authorities said he fatally stabbed his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017. The two were fighting inside his residence on Kane Street in Dubuque after a night when they were out at local bars.
Buelow argued in court that Link stabbed herself twice in the chest, causing her own death.
His attorneys attempted to introduce records detailing Link's mental health struggles, but Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig strictly limited the information that could be admitted.
Those exclusions were not justified, appellate court justices wrote in an order issued today. As a result, Buelow's conviction was overturned, and the case was remanded to the district court.
"In short, we believe the excluded evidence 'would have clearly aided the defense in its only available theory,' namely, that Link was responsible for her own death," justices wrote.
Cassie Nelson, Link's sister, said the family is "definitely not pleased" with the outcome.
However, "I have faith in the system," she said. "Hopefully, if he does even get his retrial, he gets first-degree (murder) instead."
Buelow originally was charged with first-degree murder. A conviction of that crime carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
Buelow's attorneys declined to speak with the Telegraph Herald over the phone today. But in an emailed statement, they said Buelow "looks forward to the opportunity to publicly present (his) defense in court."
"After nearly 1,000 days in prison, Fontae and his family are relieved that a court has finally ruled that medical evidence explaining his side of this tragic story was wrongly kept from the jury," wrote attorneys Elisabeth Archer and David Fautsch in the statement.
FINDINGS
Buelow has maintained his innocence since being charged, arguing that Link stabbed herself. One of the stab wounds pierced her heart; the other, her lung.
Buelow's attorneys asked Wittig to admit evidence of Link's psychiatric history, which included multiple suicide attempts and diagnosed mental health disorders, according to court documents.
However, Wittig only permitted a defense team psychiatrist to review Link's health records from the year prior to her death. Wittig also prohibited introducing as evidence Link's two documented suicide attempts.
Wittig argued in court filings that the records were not relevant and that they could be prejudicial to the jury. But appellate court justices said that wasn't reason enough to disregard the potential value to the case.
"Evidence can be 'prejudicial' -- it can undermine the state's case -- without being unfair," the justices wrote.
Plus, consideration of this particular evidence was central to the defense's case, making it entirely relevant, according to court documents.
"Buelow is charged with murdering Link," the justices wrote. "Buelow's only defense is suicide. Link's mental health is not a peripheral issue. It is central."
Dubuque County's current county attorney, C.J. May III, who did not hold that elected position at the time of Buelow's trial, could not be reached for comment immediately today.
'IT DOESN'T ADD UP'
Nelson acknowledged Link's earlier mental health struggles. But at the time of her death, Link had been "feeling well for three years."
"She was a (certified nursing assistant)," Nelson said. "She loved, loved, loved her job. She had plans for the future, (and) she was taking her medication correctly."
Nelson said she has no doubt that Buelow is guilty.
"It doesn't add up," she said. "I absolutely do not believe there's any chance she did commit suicide. Not only for the fact that she was well, but because of all the evidence (against Buelow)."
The justices acknowledged that prosecutors "presented a formidable case, including detailed analysis by State Medical Examiner Dr. Dennis Klein that suicide was inconsistent with the physical evidence."
"But we cannot say the state's case was 'overwhelming,'" they wrote in the order.
This story will be updated.