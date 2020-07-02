A record 50 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 579 as of the latter time.
The tally has jumped by 74 cases in the past 48 hours.
Statewide, 675 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span. It appears to be the largest such 24-hour jump since late May.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
The 50-case count far exceeds the previous record.
Since the state started reporting real-time COVID-19 cases and test results on May 19, the TH has been reporting 24-hour comparisons of the numbers twice daily — once at 11 a.m. and once at 5 p.m.
The previous 24-hour high since the TH started reporting in this manner was 35 new cases, from 11 a.m. June 22 to 11 a.m. June 23 and again during the 24-hour period between 5 p.m. on those days.
When the state was reporting COVID-19 numbers once per day, Dubuque County’s one-day record was 32 cases.
Meanwhile, the number of related deaths in Dubuque County was unchanged from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today and remains at 22.
A total of 384 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the county have recovered.
By taking the county's current total and subtracting the number of deaths and recovered, there appear to be 173 "active" cases.
The number of Dubuque County COVID-19 tests has climbed since the opening of a Test Iowa site on June 22 at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, in Dubuque.
Another 348 tests were completed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, slightly less than the 374 completed during the previous 24 hours.
Since 5 p.m. June 21 -- the last time that the TH recorded the county's metrics prior to the Test Iowa site opening -- the county has recorded an average of more than 340 completed tests per day.
The line of vehicles waiting to have test samples taken at Epic this morning was so long that it started creating a traffic hazard as it snaked down Cedar Cross Road. Officials now are preventing any more vehicles from joining the line, as the clinic only is open to 1 p.m. today.
However, officials announced there will be a Test Iowa site set up from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Epworth Fire Department, 191 Jacoby Drive E.
The free sample collection is open to all Iowans, but people must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com and have the "QR" code that comes with completing the assessment.
Testing samples will not be taken from people who have not completed the assessment and received the code.
Anyone without internet access can call the Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200 for assistance.
ELSEWHERE
Delaware County reported three additional confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today, so the county's total sits at 47, according to Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
Two more cases were reported in Jackson County in the 24-hour span, according to the state. The county's total rose to 27.
No new cases were reported in Jones County, which has 55, or Clayton County, 39.
No additional related deaths were reported in any of those four counties.
Statewide, Iowa reported 675 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span. The state's total sat at 29,965 as of 11 a.m. today.
No additional related deaths were recorded in that span, so the toll remains at 717.