DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- One of Major League Baseball's most storied franchises will replace another in this summer's Field of Dreams game -- if it's held, that is.
A source confirmed to the Telegraph Herald this afternoon that the St. Louis Cardinals now will play the Chicago White Sox in the Aug. 13 matchup.
The Cardinals replace the New York Yankees.
The change was spurred by this season's revised, regionally based, 60-game schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The White Sox and Yankees no longer are slated to face off in 2020.
In a statement to the TH, MLB today again reiterated its current plans to hold the Dyersville game.
“To date, there has been no change in the status of the event, and we hope to have the option to play," said the statement -- the same as one released in recent days to other media outlets. "Construction is continuing, and we are following all CDC and state protocols regarding recommended safety practices, including social distancing, washing hands and temperature checks before arriving to the site. Safeguarding public health is our top priority. We are monitoring ongoing events and plan to remain as flexible as these circumstances demand.”