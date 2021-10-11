Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
UPDATE
Police said Julien Dubuque Bridge has reopened after the person climbed back down.
Dubuque police said they had no additional information, as the situation occurred on the East Dubuque side of the bridge. East Dubuque police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ORIGINAL
Law enforcement has closed Julien Dubuque Bridge following a report of a person climbing the structure.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said a call came in at 11:59 a.m. today about an individual climbing connecting Dubuque to East Dubuque, Ill.
Emergency communication scanner traffic reported that a person was climbing the bridge and was above the roadway.
Law enforcement and fire crews are being dispatched to the scene, and rescue boats were going to be put into the Mississippi River.
"We just ask that people stay away from the area right now," McClimon said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.