Dubuque County supervisors voted 2-1 today against enacting a countywide mask mandate recommended by the county Board of Health.
The mandate would have required people older than 3 to wear face coverings in interior public spaces and businesses, as well as when they were outside if unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Businesses would have been prohibited from serving people who entered their premises without masks, with some exceptions.
The proposed resolution was similar to one passed by the Dubuque City Council last month, and it would have applied to all of the county outside of the city of Dubuque.
Today's vote followed more than an hour of input from mayors of the county's smaller cities who stressed that they were against the mandate, even though they were not opposed to the wearing of face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. They, once again, cited a lack of local data, questions of enforcement and opposition among their residents.
Those arguments convinced Supervisors Ann McDonough and Dave Baker, who voted against the mandate.
"They had discussed it at their city councils but had not come to any conclusions," McDonough said. "That's when they were hit with our Board of Health's resolution."
Baker said he, too, shared the concerns about enforcement and binding the smaller cities to the requirements.
"The input from the mayors is important," he said. "I really don’t want us fighting over a mandate. Then, the issue of masks gets pushed back, and the issue of the mandate creates division and a fight."
Supervisor Jay Wickham said he did not see the mandate as standing in the way of the cities' authority and made the motion that the mandate be approved. He then was the only supervisor to vote in favor.
"My vantage point is, it’s the right thing to do," he said. "In the last hour, there’s been extensive praise of the Board of Health and what they’ve done. Well, the Board of Health has voted unanimously to support this."