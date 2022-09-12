Dubuque Community School Board members tonight voted to sell Dubuque Soccer Complex to an Arizona-based company that plans to construct an indoor sports facility at the site.
Just as at a special board meeting two weeks ago, Board Members Tami Ryan, Anderson Sainci, Kate Parks, Lisa Wittman and Nancy Bradley voted in favor of the sale to Court One LLC, while Jim Prochaska and Katie Jones cast dissenting votes.
The vote followed a public hearing in which more than 30 people spoke, both in support of Court One and in support of Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which has leased the complex since 1993.
Court One submitted a bid of $1.8 million to purchase the complex. The company proposes to build a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility over two of the complex’s soccer fields, featuring basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
Dubuque Soccer Alliance submitted the only other bid for the site, at $1,552,000.
Many community members and families of soccer players spoke in support of the alliance's bid during the meeting, sharing concerns that selling the property to Court One could limit the availability and accessibility of soccer to local youth. They noted that the number of outdoor soccer fields would be reduced by the construction of the indoor facility.
“There's value in having that number of (soccer) fields in one central location, which would be lost if Court One were to win the bid here,” said Matt Nadermann. “The ability to host tournaments also necessitates multiple fields in one central location.”
Others touted the history of volunteerism and donations of money and labor that led to the development of the complex. Many emphasized that they support Court One and its efforts to bring an indoor sports complex to the city, but that they do not feel the soccer complex is the best location for that facility.
However, multiple soccer alliance board members and other local soccer officials spoke in support of Court One, noting that they have collaborated with company officials over the last few weeks and believe the company will continue to support the soccer community.
“I believe that their motives are honest and admirable, their mission and vision align and supplement ours, their teams will work with us to expand on the available soccer facilities, they will keep as much of the original complex intact as possible, and that what sounded too good to be true will actually be something very special that benefits the soccer players and athletes of this community,” said Mike Peat, president of Dubuque Soccer Club Board of Directors.
Other community members supporting Court One said athletes of sports such as basketball, baseball and volleyball often must travel long distances to practice and play, and the Court One proposal would offer a local facility for them to do so.
Mitch Brown, president and CEO of Court One, confirmed that the company is collaborating with the soccer alliance and intends to enhance the available soccer facilities at the complex.
“By adding indoor soccer fields and adding lights to the outdoor soccer fields, the soccer community will have more hours of soccer play time than they’ve ever had before in the 30-year history,” said Brown. “Our number one goal of this project is to impact as many young children’s lives as possible through youth sports.”
Court One officials plan to allow the soccer alliance to continue using the property for $1 per year under several conditions, one of which is a requirement that the group continues to maintain the soccer fields. During the meeting, Jon Denham, alliance vice president, said the alliance has "agreed to the basic terms" that would allow the alliance to be a tenant at the complex.
School board members expressed their appreciation that Court One and the alliance are working together.
"I’m grateful that those who have the vision and the dream of creating a wonderful opportunity for this community not only have come forward with that but have done so in a spirit of collaboration and honor with the Dubuque Soccer Alliance and various soccer groups," said Bradley.
On Saturday, members of Friends of the Dubuque Soccer Complex, which is independent of the alliance, announced that they had raised $500,000 to donate to the district if the school board accepted the soccer alliance’s bid.
Multiple school board members said the board’s bid process had been clear and transparent and that accepting additional funding in relation to the bid at this point would not be equitable.
“I have a very hard problem when I hear all these things like, ‘If you do this, then you’ll get this money.’ That is not something as an elected official … I am comfortable accepting at all,” Ryan said. “I completely understand the intent, but the way that it has been presented, for me, sits very uncomfortably.”
Other board members noted that the facility proposed by Court One would serve athletes of multiple sports in addition to soccer players and families.
"I think it provides more opportunities for a lot of our students," said Sainci. "... I think (Court One) is committed to really helping all of our students and our community."
Prochaska reiterated his belief that the contributions by the alliance and other members of the soccer community to develop the complex "supersedes all" in his decision to vote against Court One's bid.
"I’m in favor of all the other sports that Court One can bring," he said. "I wish, though, that you could find another property."
(1) comment
No consideration for cross country teams! The coaches have neen looking for alternate places but have not succeeding. So board members say we are not concerned with you kids at all. Coaches say after the large building is built along with additional parking etc there will not be adequate space there for CC. Tough luck kids!
