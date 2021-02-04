EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The man accused of a killing in East Dubuque in 2019 has been apprehended.
Joseph L. Wright, 32, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Chicago, according to Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner.
“I was told at 10:06 this morning,” Turner said when contacted by the Telegraph Herald this afternoon.
Turner said he did not know if Wright faces local charges in Chicago.
“If he does, he would probably have to go to court, and then we would go there and pick him up and bring him back (to Jo Daviess County),” Turner said.
Wright is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with five counts of first-degree murder, all related to the shooting death of Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque. He also is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon, two counts of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery.
Authorities said Wright shot Miller at about 2:45 a.m. April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque. The indictment also states that on the night of the shooting, Wright repeatedly punched Joseph Lewis, though no additional information was released regarding that incident or how it and the shooting were related.
A grand jury indicted Wright on the charges in September 2019, but that information was ordered sealed until he was arrested.
On July 1, 2020, the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a judge granted permission for the information about Wright to be released because he had not been located.
Wright’s last known address was in Chicago.