Police today arrested a man for the murder of a Dubuque woman last year.

Romell D. Enoch, 23, an inmate at Clarinda (Iowa) Correctional Facility, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kylie J. Duster, 20. He is expected to make his first appearance in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on the charge on Thursday morning. A conviction of first-degree murder in Iowa carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. 