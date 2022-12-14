Police today arrested a man for the murder of a Dubuque woman last year.
Romell D. Enoch, 23, an inmate at Clarinda (Iowa) Correctional Facility, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kylie J. Duster, 20. He is expected to make his first appearance in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on the charge on Thursday morning. A conviction of first-degree murder in Iowa carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
"Following a 16-month investigation, Dubuque police investigators, working with the State of Iowa Attorney General’s Office, the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office and criminalists from the State of Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, developed evidence and information about Duster’s death that lead to Enoch’s arrest," states a press release.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Enoch was arrested at Clarinda facility at about 11 a.m. today. No additional charges are anticipated.
"Investigators believe this charge on him will be a completion of this case," Welsh said. "I don't think they believe anyone else was involved."
Duster was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in a closet at her residence at 635 W. 11th St., No. 4. Duster’s family reported her missing three days prior.
Search warrant applications filed in the case state that a cousin of Duster told officers that she had not heard from Duster or seen her post on social media since July 25, 2021. However, the family had been told that Duster’s vehicle had been spotted around Dubuque.
Officers went to Duster’s residence at 10:45 p.m. July 28, 2021, to do a welfare check, documents state. The door was answered by a man who Duster was allowing to live at the residence.
He told the officers that Duster was not home and that he hadn’t seen her since July 25, documents state. The man allowed the officers to walk through the residence.
An officer located Duster dead in her bedroom closet.
“The closet door was jammed due to Duster being in the closet,” documents state. “Duster was cold to the touch and obviously deceased.”
Documents also reported that “Duster had an abrasion to her left eye, her left eye was swollen shut, blood was around Duster’s left eye, and the rest of her face appeared to be swollen and was purple in color. Duster had a white-colored cloth shoved into her mouth.”
"The State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Duster on July 30th, 2021, and determined her manner of death to be homicide caused by suffocation," states today's press release from Dubuque police.
During the ensuing investigation, a family member of Duster reported to police that she last saw Duster on July 25 with her new boyfriend, Enoch, who also lived in Dubuque at that time.
Traffic camera footage viewed by investigators also showed Duster’s vehicle being parked in the 700 block of Nevada Street, and a man and two women exiting it. Documents state that officers believed the man was Enoch.
Duster’s mother also reported that Duster’s phone and car keys both were missing.
Officers applied for a search warrant to collect Enoch’s DNA and take full body photos. The warrant was executed on July 29, 2021, documents state.
Welsh said investigators "recently received some results back from the state crime lab," resulting in the arrest.
Enoch already was serving prison time for another, unrelated case.
He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in December 2021 after pleading guilty to charges of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Court documents state that police seized Enoch’s phone as part of the investigation into Duster's death. A subsequent, court-approved forensic examination of the phone found three videos of Enoch having sex with a girl younger than 18.
Enoch is a registered sex offender after being convicted in 2017 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Iroquois County, Ill.
Court documents state that Enoch also was found to have given a 17-year-old girl marijuana multiple times in July at a residence in the 700 block of Nevada Street, which is within 1,000 feet of Lincoln Elementary School.