Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An Avelo Airlines jet taxis down the runway after touching down at the Dubuque Regional Airport for the airlines inaugural flight out of Dubuque on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
A commercial airline plans to add a new destination for nonstop flights from Dubuque Regional Airport.
Avelo Airlines is expected to announce the new route and provide an update on its current service to Orlando, Fla., at a press conference on Thursday, June 22, a press release states.
The release does not provide details on the new destination.
Avelo Airlines currently offers flights between Dubuque and Orlando on Wednesdays and Saturdays on Boeing 737 aircraft, which can hold up to 189 passengers.
The airline's arrival in March marked the return of commercial air service to Dubuque Regional Airport after American Airlines stopped providing flights between Dubuque and Chicago in September.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
