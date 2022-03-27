DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Police said a man died in a fire that destroyed a house today in Darlington.
The man's name has not been released yet, as authorities work to notify his family.
First responders were notified of the residential fire on North Street at about 4:15 a.m. today, according to Darlington police.
"When first responders arrived at the scene, the home was already actively involved in flames," a press release states.
In addition to the Darlington Fire Department, firefighters responded from the Argyle, Mineral Point and Shullsburg departments.
"One man was removed from the house by firefighters," the release states. "He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette County Coroner's Office."
The house is a total loss. The investigation into the blaze is ongoing, but "initial findings suggest the origin of the fire was in the area of the kitchen stove," the release states.
