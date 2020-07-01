IBM will bid farewell to Dubuque by the end of 2020, according to multiple sources.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said his office was informed this morning that IBM intends to close its Dubuque operations by November. Employees in Dubuque would have the opportunity to relocate to an IBM facility in Columbia, Mo.
Dickinson emphasized that this information was shared during a phone call with an IBM employee and GDDC has not received anything in writing from the company. Per the phone call, IBM leaders shared the information with workers this morning.
The details shared with Dickinson matches exactly information that the Telegraph Herald received this morning from two other reliable sources.
“This would be tragic information for the employees of IBM,” Dickinson said. “We would do everything we can to keep those employees in Dubuque and keep them aware of the opportunities available here.”
Andrew Sherman, site manager at the IBM Dubuque Client Innovation Center, did not immediately return a call from the TH.
In early 2009, IBM announced its plans to open a service center in Dubuque’s Roshek Building and bring 1,300 jobs to the community. In 2009, the nonprofit group Dubuque Initiatives entered into a development agreement with the City of Dubuque whereby it would invest $39 million into the historic property.
IBM reached its job goal of 1,300 by September 2011, but that number has regularly declined in the years since. It stood at about 1,000 in 2014, about 540 in 2016 and about 400 in 2018. The company now employs 344 in Dubuque, according to a GDDC ranking of major employers in the city.
The potential departure comes at a time when major changes are taking hold at the Roshek Building.
In November, Heartland Financial USA and Cottingham & Butler announced plans to buy the building from Dubuque Initiatives. Both companies said at the time that they planned to expand their footprint within the building.
This story will be updated.