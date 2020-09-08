A statue of Loras College's founder will be removed from campus after school officials learned new information about Bishop Mathias Loras' slave ownership.
Loras President Jim Collins wrote in a letter to the campus community today that the statue will be placed in storage "until we have convened as a community to discuss the impact of this knowledge about our founder and, specifically, whether and in what context the statue could or should be displayed in the future."
Loras, the first bishop of Dubuque, in 1839 established the seminary that would eventually become Loras College.
Collins wrote that school officials in recent weeks received information about Loras from a researcher who was using the bishop's personal records for scholarship purposes. The researcher confirmed that Loras purchased an enslaved woman named Marie Louise while he was living in Mobile, Ala.
Loras enslaved the woman from 1836 to 1852. He left her behind when he moved to Iowa but "hired her out to others and used proceeds from her labor to help build his various ministries" in Dubuque, Collins wrote.
"Doing a new, detailed analysis of historic documents and Bishop Loras’ unpublished personal financial ledgers, the researcher showed for the first time the extent of those transactions, leading to a new understanding of Bishop Loras’ participation in the system of slavery," Collins wrote.
He noted that previous biographers had established that Loras was a slave owner, but the new discovery challenges past depictions.
A member of Loras College's history faculty researched the revelation and confirmed the researcher's findings. School officials also note that there is "no evidence that Bishop Loras ever expressed remorse for his actions."
"Slavery is an evil in any age, and its legacy of dehumanizing injustice persists," Collins wrote. "Bishop Loras’ abhorrent conduct is antithetical to the mission, vision, values and Catholic identity of this institution. Consistent with these values, Loras College denounces racial injustice and hate in all its forms."
School officials gathered members of the Board of Regents, alumni and friends of the school to determine how to address the revelations. Actions to be taken include removing the statue for the time being.
The board also will create a scholarship fund in Mary Louise's name starting in the 2021-2022 school year and another scholarship fund in honor of Loras' first Black graduate and fifth Black priest to be ordained in the U.S., the Rev. Norman Dukette.
Collins wrote that officials do not plan to change the name of Loras College because "the educational experience beloved by our alumni, students and faculty is not defined by the man." Officials will focus on "accelerating and expanding" efforts to advance diversity equity and inclusion at the school.
Collins said he plans to hold as many conversations as possible in the coming days about the issue.
"We recognize that not everyone will agree with these decisions," Collins said. "I ask that we all pause and reflect first and then engage openly, honestly and civilly as we come together as a community to honor Marie Louise and the facts about her enslavement."
This story will be updated.