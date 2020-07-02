EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities on Wednesday released photos of the Dubuque man who they said murdered a woman in downtown East Dubuque.
Joseph L. Wright, 31, of 1025 Walnut St., Apt. 2, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with five counts of first-degree murder, as well as the aggravated discharge of a weapon, two counts of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery.
All are felony charges. The murder charges are “special class felonies” carrying a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison without parole upon conviction.
An arrest warrant has been issued, and he will be held on $1 million bond when he is arrested, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Authorities said Wright shot Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque, at about 2:45 a.m. April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque. Miller was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where she later was pronounced dead.
The indictment states that he fired the gun “with intent to kill.” All of the murder counts against Wright relate to that killing.
The indictment also states that on the night of the shooting, Wright struck Joseph Lewis “on the face and body with a closed fist,” though no additional information was released regarding that incident or how that attack and the shooting were related.
In the weeks and months after the killing, local authorities repeatedly said investigators were aware of additional video of the incident that has not been turned over to the authorities and they urged anyone with access to that footage to provide it to law enforcement.
In August, Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner said a grand jury had been convened in the case, but no additional details were released about that process.
In late September, Miller’s relatives told the Telegraph Herald that they had been told that the shooter has been identified and that an arrest warrant had been issued.
Family members did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
The release issued Wednesday said a judge granted permission for information about Wright to be released because he has not been located and arrested. A grand jury indicted him on the charges in September, but that information was ordered sealed by a judge until Wright was arrested.
“The state’s motion to unseal the bill of indictment was granted by the court today so the State’s Attorney’s Office could inform the public of these charges and to request the public to provide information about the current whereabouts or location of Mr. Wright,” the release stated.
The public is asked to provide tips to locate Wright.
The release states that he is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He has the word “passion” tattooed on the right side of his face, and the word “prince” and a crown tattooed above his eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 815-777-2141.
The release states that the public is advised to “not approach or follow Mr. Wright if you observe him as he may be armed and should be considered dangerous.”
Wright was convicted of assault with the use of a weapon in connection with a double stabbing in September 2009 in Dubuque. Jamaris West, 24, of Dubuque, was killed.
In February 2018, Wright allegedly stabbed Danielle V. Rodgers, then 32, during an argument on her front porch in Dubuque. He pleaded guilty to going armed with intent and willful injury causing bodily injury in that case, but a warrant was issued for his arrest in April 2019 when he allegedly failed to show up for court proceedings.