Dubuque police on Friday afternoon confirmed they are conducting a “suspicious death investigation” related to a woman found dead Thursday.
Dubuque police and firefighters responded to 2185 Clarke Drive at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday “for a medical assist and located an 80-year-old female deceased inside the residence,” according to a press release. Police will release the woman’s name in the coming days.
The release does not include any information regarding the death or why it is considered suspicious. Police reported that no additional information will be released at this time.