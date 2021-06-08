CLINTON, Iowa -- A jury today found a Dubuque man guilty of second-degree murder for killing his girlfriend.
The verdict came after more than six hours of deliberation in the second trial for Fontae C. Buelow, 29, at the Clinton County Courthouse. He was accused of killing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.
The prosecution asserted that Buelow killed Link, while the defense argued that Link stabbed herself.
Buelow's trial began on May 25 with two days of jury selection, and jurors then heard six days of testimony. The jury began deliberations Monday after hearing closing arguments.
Buelow previously was found guilty of second-degree murder in a 2018 trial and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. But last year, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial.
The second trial was held in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case. The public was not permitted in the courtroom due to COVID-19 precautions, but family members were able to watch proceedings live from another location.
