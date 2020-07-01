EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Authorities today released photos of the man who they said murdered a woman in downtown East Dubuque
Joseph L. Wright, 31, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with five counts of first-degree murder, as well as the aggravated discharge of a weapon, two counts of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery.
He will be held on $1 million bond when he is arrested, according to a press release.
Authorities said Wright fatally shot Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque, at about 2:45 a.m. April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque.
The indictment states that he fired the gun "with intent to kill." All of the murder counts against Wright relate to that killing.
The indictment also states that on the night of the shooting, Wright struck Joseph Lewis "on the face and body with a closed fist," though no additional information was released regarding that incident or how that attack and the shooting were related.
The release issued today said a judge granted permission for information about Wright to be released because he has not been located and arrested. A grand jury indicted him on the charges in September.
The public is asked to provide tips to locate the man.
The release states that he is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He has the word "passion" tattooed on the right side of his face, and the word "prince" and a crown tattooed above his eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department at 815-777-2141.
The release states that the public is advised to "not approach or follow Mr. Wright if you observe him as he may be armed and should be considered dangerous."