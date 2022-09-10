A boil water advisory affecting about 15,600 addresses in Dubuque was canceled this morning after test results came back negative for bacteria.
City officials announced around 7 a.m. that water samples taken in the advisory area confirmed the absence of coliform bacteria and that city water customers could return to normal water use.
"Based on these results, it is believed the original water sample may have been contaminated in the process and there was no contamination of the water system," a press release states.
The advisory was issued Thursday after a tank inspection at the city’s Park Hill Water Tower on Gay Street showed possible bacterial contamination of water in the tank.
After the initial test, the affected tank was isolated from the city's distribution system and taken out of service, a press release states. Officials took additional samples from the water distribution system in the affected area to confirm the absence of bacteria.
With the negative test and lifting of the advisory, the Park Hill Water Tower will be returned to service. Customers "should not notice any changes in service," the release states.
City officials advised that if customers' water is cloudy and doesn't clear after running for several minutes, they should contact the water department at 563-589-4291.
