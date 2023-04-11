A lifelong Dubuque County resident was announced Monday as the winner of a $40 million jackpot from a lottery ticket purchased earlier this month.
Earl Lape was recognized at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa, after purchasing the winning Lotto America ticket on April 1 at Eichman’s Bar & Grill, 11941 U.S. 3. The jackpot was a record for the Lotto America game, worth a $40.03 million annuity or a $21.28 million cash option.
“I thought somebody was playing a joke on me,” said Lape, a lifelong resident of the Dubuque area, during a brief press conference.
Lape, 61, is a retired mechanic. He lives about five miles from Eichman’s, where he regularly stops to purchase gas at the adjacent gas station and convenience store, according to press materials released by Iowa Lottery.
He bought what would become the winning lottery ticket on Saturday, April 1, and received a call Sunday morning telling him that he had won.
“I didn’t believe them because it was the day after April Fool’s (Day),” he said.
Still, he took the ticket back to Eichman’s and had it checked on the lottery terminal.
His jackpot-winning ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Lotto America drawing, which were: 2-38-43-46-51 and Star Ball 7. The game costs $1 to play and has drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The $40 million jackpot, which had been growing since July 2021, was the largest in Lotto America history. The previous record jackpot in the game was a $22.82 million prize won in March 2018 by a Minnesota family.
Iowa Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer noted during the press conference that Lape’s win also represented the sixth-largest jackpot in Iowa lottery history.
Once Iowa Lottery officials were able to convince Lape that he truly had won the jackpot, one of the first people he called was his longtime friend Randy Davis — who also was skeptical at first.
In the press materials released by Iowa Lottery, Davis said it took a few days before he was convinced that Lape wasn’t pulling his leg.
“I think after Monday, I started to believe him,” Davis said. “I talked to him a few times that day, and he stuck to the story, so I thought, ‘Well, it might be true.’”
Eichman’s will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
Lape, who chose to receive his winnings in the lump-sum option of $21.28 million, said he plans to invest the money for the future benefit of his family and also make charitable contributions to causes such as children’s hospitals, including University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City and Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.
He also will use some of the funds to help him purchase and repair his late girlfriend’s house, which he is buying from her children following her death in August 2022.
“Now I can fix it up a lot faster,” he said.
Lape said he anticipates that the windfall may change his life “a little bit,” but not substantially.
“I’m still going to be the same person I always was,” he said.
And he still plans to visit Eichman’s regularly and play Lotto America every now and then, though he said he doesn’t think it likely that he would get this lucky again.
“You won the biggest jackpot in the history of that game,” Neubauer exclaimed during the press conference.
