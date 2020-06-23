Thirty-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, setting a record for the 24-hour periods tracked by the Telegraph Herald.
The county's total surged from 417 to 452 cases as of the latter time.
The 24-hour total is the largest one the county has had since the state started reporting results in real time on May 19 and, as a result, the TH started tallying results twice daily -- at 11 a.m. and at 5 p.m. Those totals then are compared with the figures from 24 hours prior.
The previous 24-hour high since the TH went to its twice-daily checks was 14 cases, which occurred late last week.
Prior to the real-time reporting, the state reported new confirmed cases once daily. That is when the county’s previous one-day record of 32 cases was reported.
It is unclear what caused the spike in new confirmed cases.
Members of the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team could not be reached for comment immediately.
There was a relative surge in test results recorded for the county, as that total jumped by 250 from 5 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today. Now, more than 7,900 tests of Dubuque County residents have been completed.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy told county supervisors on Monday afternoon that all staff and inmates at the Dubuque jail were tested after one inmate on Friday was confirmed to have COVID-19. This morning, Kennedy said his department still had not received any results yet.
Kennedy reported that six or seven inmates were displaying mild symptoms possibly linked to COVID-19.
Additionally, a Test Iowa site opened in Dubuque on Monday, though the results from people being sampled there generally would not be expected to be returned so soon.
Dubuque County's total for COVID-19-related deaths remained at 22 from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today.
Delaware County and Jones County each had one new case reported in that timeframe, bringing their totals to 34 and 47, respectively. Clayton and Jackson counties remained the same with 35 and 19 cases, respectively.
Statewide, there were 26,346 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today. That was an increase of 399 cases compared to 11 a.m. Monday.
Two additional related deaths were recorded in that time frame, so that tally stands at 688.