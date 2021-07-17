Central Avenue investigation
First responders stand outside the Conoco gas station on 14th Street and Central Street in Dubuque on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

 BY JEFF MONTGOMERY ​jeff.montgomery@thmedia.com

UPDATE

Dubuque police said an 18-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday near the intersection of East 14th Street and Central Avenue.

Police said they received a call at 5:24 p.m. reporting that someone had been shot. Police arrived and found the 18-year-old man shot in the chest. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Lt. Ted McClimon told the Telegraph Herald shortly after 8 p.m. that a suspect has been identified and taken into police custody. 

At about 9:30 p.m., police reported that the shooter was a 15-year-old boy. Police used traffic cameras to track him to a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Street, where he was arrested. The boy's name has not been released.

Police released no additional information regarding the shooting. 

