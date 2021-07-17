UPDATE
Dubuque police said an 18-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday near the intersection of East 14th Street and Central Avenue.
Police said they received a call at 5:24 p.m. reporting that someone had been shot. Police arrived and found the 18-year-old man shot in the chest. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Lt. Ted McClimon told the Telegraph Herald shortly after 8 p.m. that a suspect has been identified and taken into police custody.
At about 9:30 p.m., police reported that the shooter was a 15-year-old boy. Police used traffic cameras to track him to a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Street, where he was arrested. The boy's name has not been released.
Police released no additional information regarding the shooting.