Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this morning that school buildings in the state will remain closed for the rest of this academic year.
While the buildings will not reopen, schools will be required to continue providing learning opportunities through the end of the school year, according to Reynolds.
"We just are not going to be where we need to be by May 1 to give them the information they need to put the plans in place to try to figure out how to reopen school," she said. "We spent a lot of time trying to figure out if we could do that, and it just wasn't possible."
Iowa Department of Education Executive Director Ann Lebo said the announcement officially nixes the spring sports season -- boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls tennis.
A decision on summer baseball and softball will be made by June 1.
State officials today announced another 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the state's total to 2,332. Four more related deaths were reported, so the state total now stands at 64.
The new confirmed cases today included one more in Dubuque County, pushing its total to 40, and one more in Jones County, which now has 13.
Clayton County still has seven cases; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, two.
Schools in the state have been shuttered since mid-March after the governor recommended that they close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to this morning's announcement, school buildings only were set to be shuttered through the end of April.
But Reynolds said the state still has not yet reached its peak in coronavirus cases and officials do not yet have the data they would need to potentially feel comfortable reopening schools.
Officials will continue to waive instructional time requirements for schools that provide voluntary or required continuous learning opportunities
Schools will need to submit by July 1 their plan for students' return to school, which could include summer school, enrichment activities or other opportunities to address the disruption to learning, Lebo said.
This story will be updated.