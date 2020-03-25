News in your town

Field of Dreams movie site to host first responders event in July

Justices deny appeal for former Dubuque man convicted of attempting to burglarize restaurant

Nursing home in Elizabeth to close

Platteville City Hall to close to public; in-person voting by appointment

Dubuque Community Schools to donate thousands of gloves to health care providers

Dubuque council member: Reconsider new hires when recession a 'darn-near guarantee'

Caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park closed to protect hibernating bats

Dubuque man who shared COVID-19 diagnosis accused of reckless behavior

Elkader shuts playgrounds, delays opening of campground due to COVID-19

Goodwill to temporarily close stores in Dubuque, Dyersville, Maquoketa

Local emergency managers: COVID-19 no excuse to forget severe weather threats

State of Wisconsin officials ban access to public playground equipment amid pandemic

Dubuque neighbors begin new social -- but distant -- tradition during quarantine

Pandemic forces Dubuque restaurant owners to choose: Adapt or shut down?

Pandemic forces temporary closure of Dubuque manufacturer, others in industry struggle

Dubuque film festival postponed to June

Authorities: Dubuque County resident is Iowa's 1st COVID-19 death

UPDATE: Iowa, Grant counties reported 1st cases of confirmed COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday afternoon)

Dubuque temporarily suspends fees for municipal parking lots, ramps

19 more COVID-19 cases in Iowa, but no new ones in Dubuque County

Sanitary sewer overflow reported in Dubuque

Flexsteel announces corporate layoff, 2-week shutdown of Dubuque plant

Dubuque-area senior transportation group limits service due to COVID-19

CORRECTED: Nonpartisan races in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson counties

Dubuque mayor urges residents to stay home for 14 days

Wisconsin Supreme Court denies petition of parents in case of drowned PDC boy

Routes open to ATVs, UTVs in Prairie du Chien

Highway project in Lancaster on schedule for completion

Cascade Municipal Utilities adopts new rate structure

Cascade citywide cleanup set for April 25

Teen injured in rollover crash in Dubuque County

Grant County supervisors OK change to closing date for Kwik Trip project

Authorities: 3 injured in head-on Dubuque County wreck caused by wrong-way driver

Grant County approves funding for communications tower