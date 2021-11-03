Union workers on Tuesday rejected the latest tentative agreement with Deere & Co., meaning their strike will continue.
Members of International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America working at John Deere Dubuque Works voted against the proposal by a margin of 63% to 37%, according to a union steward who works at the Dubuque plant. Across the entirety of the union, 55% of members voted “no” while 45% approved it.
The union steward, who spoke to the TH on the condition of anonymity, shared screenshots of text messages in which union leaders shared the results with members. Another Dubuque plant employee also confirmed receiving the messages.
Under the agreement that was rejected, union workers at Deere & Co. would have seen wage increases of 10% in the first year and 5% each in the third and fifth years.
John Deere Dubuque Works employs 2,800 workers, making it Dubuque County’s largest employer. About 1,500 of the workers are union members.
Union workers have been on strike since Oct. 14, after a final strike deadline passed without a new agreement.
Both sides struck an adversarial tone in the aftermath of the rejection.
The union steward from Dubuque drew parallels between the current strike and the Deere work stoppage from 35 years ago, which lasted for half a year.
“I would not be surprised if we see a repeat of the 1986 strike, meaning it could last at least six months, unless they are serious about coming to the table,” the individual said.
Deere officials later confirmed the union’s rejection in a press release.
Marc Howze, group president, Lifecycle Solutions, and chief administrative officer for Deere, emphasized in the statement that “John Deere would have invested an additional $3.5 billion in our employees, and by extension, our communities, to significantly enhance wages and benefits that were already the best and most comprehensive in our industries.”
Howze called that investment “the right one for Deere, our employees and everyone we serve together.” He then turned his attention toward the future.
“With the rejection of the agreement covering our Midwest facilities, we will execute the next phase of our Customer Service Continuation Plan,” Howze said in the statement.
That plan is its short-term effort to continue serving customers while union members are on strike. Deere hasn’t released specifics about the plan.
The union steward from Dubuque Works emphasized that the wage increases might not be as significant as some believe.
“When we look at that (10% increase) compared to other companies around the Dubuque area, that is nothing,” the individual said. “Right now, it seems like they are just trying to match wage trends in Dubuque instead of trying to lead the way.”
Benefits also weigh heavily on the minds of union members, the individual said.
“The biggest thing to me, and a lot of the people, is health care after retirement,” the person said. “We want to make sure we will be taken care of in the years after our service.”
UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg issued a straightforward statement following the vote.
“The strike against John Deere and company will continue as we discuss next steps with the company,” he wrote. “Pickets will continue, and any updates will be provided through the local union.”
In its release, Deere noted that employees at parts facilities in Denver and Atlanta voted in support of a separate agreement with identical economic terms. But it was not immediately clear what impact, if any, that has on the overall negotiations.
The previous, six-year contract between UAW and Deere initially was slated to expire on Oct. 1, but a tentative agreement hammered out between the two entities on that day provided initial hope for a quick resolution. That hope was quashed shortly thereafter, when over 90% of members rejected that tentative agreement.
The contract between UAW and Deere covers over 10,000 production employees in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas and nearly 100 production and maintenance employees in Denver and Atlanta.
Against the backdrop of the negotiations, many observers pointed to the recent success of Deere & Co. as proof that union members deserved more.
The company reported net income of $4.7 billion through the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, more that double the $2 billion reported through the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.