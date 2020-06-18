News in your town

PPE shortfall keeping Sunnycrest, other nursing homes from loosened restrictions

Asbury will not open splash pad this summer

Man injured when thrown from vehicle in Jo Daviess County crash

Black Lives Matter event set for Friday in Dubuque

Supervisors extend public health restrictions into July for Dubuque County buildings

Murderer serving life given 40 more years for shanking inmate in Grant County

1 injured in rollover crash in Dubuque

Dubuque man sold drugs in fatal OD, faces at least 20 years in prison

Hundreds flock to mobile COVID-19 testing site in Platteville

Dubuque County Fair to be held, but shortened to 4 days

City of Dubuque reopens playgrounds, still encourages preventative measures

3 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 4 in Lafayette County, 2 in Delaware County

Local law enforcement reports

Event attendees get early look at Cascade pool

Bellevue to look at new pool project

Lasting effects: Arts organizations confront funding challenges

Dubuque County Fair to be held, but shortened to 4 days