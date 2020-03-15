Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced tonight that she recommends that all schools in the state close for four weeks in response to coronavirus concerns.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” she said in a press release.
In the wake of the unexpected announcement, as of press time several local Iowa school districts, including Western Dubuque, had canceled classes for Monday and going forward.
The state now has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with four more being announced today.
Two of those four are residents of Allamakee County, while the other new cases were in Johnson County and Polk County, respectively.
The latter two are cases of "community spread," which is when people are infected and cannot identify the source or how or where they became infected.
"One of today’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab," the release states. "With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the numbers of positive cases to increase."