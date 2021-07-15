A former Dubuque man today again was sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his girlfriend.
Fontae C. Buelow, 29, was sentenced at the Dubuque County Courthouse after being found guilty of second-degree murder by a Clinton County, Iowa, jury last month.
That followed his trial for the second time for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.
Throughout the trial, the prosecution asserted that Buelow killed Link, while the defense argued that Link stabbed herself. Jurors took more than six hours over two days to side with the prosecution.
Buelow previously was found guilty of second-degree murder in a 2018 trial, and he was sentenced to 50 years in prison. But last year, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction on that charge, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial.
The second trial took place in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case.
