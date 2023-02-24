Dubuque police announced today that an arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting earlier this month.
Aaron C. Johnson, 25, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque. Burns died on Feb. 7 after sustaining "several gunshot wounds" in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue, according to police.
A press release issued today states that Johnson was located and arrested in Chicago on Thursday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is in custody in Illinois, where is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Johnson faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Police responded at about 12:45 a.m. Feb. 7 to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue after receiving a report of gunshots and found Burns. Officers attempted life-saving measures on Burns before he was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
An ensuing investigation found that there was a disturbance involving "roughly a half-dozen" people, including Burns, in the yard adjacent to 711 Rhomberg Ave., during which a gun was fired before those gathered fled. Police previously said Burns was intentionally shot, and no one else was injured.
Police said last week that they were interviewing people and reviewing surveillance footage, including some provided by area residents.
Today's press release states that the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and no additional information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 563-589-4415. Individuals also can call Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714 and can qualify for a monetary award for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips also can be submitted at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.