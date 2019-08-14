KIELER, Wis. -- More than 20 years after they were discovered, human remains found in a wooded area near U.S. 35/61/151 in Grant County have been identified, authorities announced today.
The body, located in fall 1995 near Maryville Heights south of Kieler, has been identified as Boscobel native Gale J. Byers, 56, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities in 1995 were unable to identify the severely decomposed body, though they were able to determine that the person died from a heart-related condition, a press release states. Law enforcement officials tried to identify the remains through the use of an FBI fingerprint database, but they were unsuccessful.
The body was buried in a county-owned cemetery in the Lancaster area in the spring of 1996.
County Coroner Phyllis Fuerstenberg reopened the case earlier this year, hoping that new technology would aid in identification efforts.
"Due to some new techniques and technology utilized by the FBI, they were able to obtain fingerprints," the release states.
A search of the fingerprint database allowed investigators to identify the remains as Byers. His family members were located and notified of where the remains were buried.
Byers will remain buried at the same location, according to the release. Authorities are working with the Grant County Veterans Service office to see what military benefits might be available to place a headstone at the gravesite.
Byers' family will host a gravideside service once a headstone is in place.
