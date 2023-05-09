Police said three additional people have been charged with murder in connection with a Dubuque shooting earlier this year.
Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque; Tiarha D. Godwin, 16, of Maquoketa; and Laniga G. Hannon, 18, of Dubuque, were arrested today on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department.
The charges stem from the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31.
Aaron C. Johnson, 24, previously was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting.
Court documents related to Johnson's charges state that that police received a report of a shooting and a person on the ground in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue at about 12:45a.m. that day. Officers who arrived on scene found Burns unresponsive and lying in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave., and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
An autopsy found that Burns was shot twice in the left arm, penetrating his torso, as well as once in the back, documents state.
Traffic camera footage shows six people getting out of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 7 and walking to 711 Rhomberg Ave., documents state. A "confrontation" with Burns began on the sidewalk, and one individual fired a gun multiple times at Burns.
Johnson was identified as the shooter through multiple interviews with others present during the shooting, as well as traffic camera footage, documents state.
A conviction on a charge of first-degree murder is punishable by life in prison in the state of Iowa.
The release states that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.