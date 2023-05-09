Police said three additional people have been charged with murder in connection with a Dubuque shooting earlier this year.

Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque; Tiarha D. Godwin, 16, of Maquoketa; and Laniga G. Hannon, 18, of Dubuque, were arrested today on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department.

