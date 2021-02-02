Dubuque police on Monday night confirmed that they were investigating a death at a popular outdoor location.
Police reported responding to Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens at about 11:55 a.m. Monday “for a suspicious circumstance investigation,” at which time they found a dead person.
No additional information was released, including further clarification on what a “suspicious circumstance investigation” entails.
“The investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time,” states a press release, noting that additional information might be released today.
There was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area throughout the afternoon, and emergency communication scanner traffic indicated at one point that a drone was being launched as part of the response.