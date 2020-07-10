PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Authorities seek the public's help in locating a man they say fled the scene of a 3-year-old's death today in rural Prairie du Chien.
Chase M. Harville, 29, of Prairie du Chien, fled the area on foot, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Department.
That agency reported that it is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy that occurred early today at a location on Crawford County N in rural Prairie du Chien.
Harville is 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and shorts.
"It is unknown if Harville is armed at this time, and we ask that you do not engage him," states a press release.
Anyone with information on the man should call the sheriff's department at 608-326-8414 or Crawford County Crime Stoppers at 608-326-8933 or 1-866-779-PAYS. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.