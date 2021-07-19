UPDATE
Police this morning released the name of the teen fatally shot Saturday in Dubuque and announced that two teens face charges for his death.
Robert W. Powell-Moore, 18, was killed, Dubuque police confirmed.
Police also released a few more details related to the shooting, saying that Powell-Moore was shot "during an altercation with a 15-year-old male and 14-year-old female in the alley behind 1401 Central Ave."
Police announced that both the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old are charged with voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons. Their names have not been released as both remain charged as juveniles currently.
If the cases get moved to adult court, their names will be released.
Police said the investigation into the shooting continues.
ORIGINAL
Police are investigating the shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and a 15-year-old boy in custody.
Officers are piecing together what led to the incident. Lt. Ted McClimon said police received a call at 5:24 p.m. reporting that someone had been shot near the intersection of East 14th Street and Central Avenue.
Responding officers found Powell-Moore with a gunshot wound to his chest.
“He was found in the alleyway behind the gas station (at the intersection),” McClimon said.
Powell-Moore was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
McClimon said he does not believe the victim was able to speak with officers after being shot. McClimon said both Powell-Moore and the suspect resided in Dubuque.
Police used the City of Dubuque’s extension traffic camera system to help identify the suspect.
“The entire incident was captured on traffic cameras,” McClimon said. “We were able to track the suspect from the scene to a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Street.”
Police responded to the residence and the suspect was taken into custody at 7:17 p.m., McClimon said.
“We were able to make contact with individuals in the house and (the suspect) came out without incident,” he said.
Although officers continue to investigate the motive for the shooting, McClimon said the shooter and the victim “knew who each other were.”
The boy’s name has not been released, pending juvenile court proceedings.
“He will have to go through juvenile court,” McClimon said. “He would have a hearing relatively soon and they will make the determination whether he is or is not waived to adult court.”