City of Dubuque officials announced today that additional drinking water wells have tested positive for potentially harmful "forever chemicals."
Detectable levels of PFAS were found in all five of the city's shallow wells, but they were not detected in any of the city's four deep wells.
In response to the latest results, city officials plan to maximize drawing water from the city's four deep wells to dilute the PFAS coming from the shallow wells and reduce the levels in the drinking water in the city system.
However, Water Department Manager Chris Lester said the results of the most recent testing show that dilution might not lower the levels of PFAS in Dubuque's drinking water to below the federal minimum reporting threshold of 4 parts per trillion, even with the deep wells at maximum usage.
Still, city officials again stressed that the water continues to meet all federal and state standards for drinking water safety.
"Our water is still safe to drink," Mayor Brad Cavanagh said. "We are going to do everything we can to reduce the level of PFAS in our water."
The city has contracted with Strand Associates to explore treatment options at Dubuque's water treatment plant that would reduce the levels of detectable PFAS in the drinking water. City officials also are considering drilling additional deep wells. But both of those options will take time to implement, and City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the city wouldn't begin construction on any sort of remediation option until the start of the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
PFAS are a group of thousands of manmade chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s because of their useful properties, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. PFAS sometimes can be found in common products such as food packaging, including fast food containers and wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, pizza boxes and candy wrappers.
The EPA says exposure to high levels of certain PFAS might lead to adverse health outcomes, but research is ongoing regarding the potential health impacts of different levels of exposure to PFAS.
In June, the EPA updated its health advisory levels for PFOA and PFOS, two types of PFAS, in drinking water from 70 parts per trillion to 0.004 parts per trillion for PFOA and 0.02 parts per trillion for PFOS. New data collected by the federal agency indicates that "the levels at which negative health effects could occur are much lower than previously understood when EPA issued the 2016 health advisories for PFOA and PFOS."
The latest Dubuque drinking water test results came from samples collected Oct. 13 -- samples taken in the wake of the city learning of reportable levels of PFAS in city wells 3 and 9. The city tested the remaining wells and a sample of processed drinking water, with results for the latter showing 4.9 parts per trillion for PFOA and 4.3 for parts per trillion for PFOS. Drinking water samples collected in August yielded 4.6 parts per trillion for PFOA.
Lester said the most recent samples were collected after the city began prioritizing using deep-well water to dilute the amount of PFAS coming from the shallow wells.
However, he noted that two deep wells were offline for needed maintenance at the time that the more recent samples were collected. Lester said he is optimistic that once those two wells are brought back online, they will have an impact on the levels of PFAS in the drinking water, but he is not sure if those levels will be below the federal minimum reporting threshold.
"I would expect there to be some positive impact," he said. "I can't say with certainty that we will meet those levels."
At maximum capacity, the deep wells are capable of producing 8 million gallons of water per day. During warmer months, city water usage reaches up to 11 million gallons per day, so the deep wells can't be the city's sole source of water. Lester said the city regularly has at least one well down for maintenance.
City officials declined to say where the city's drinking water wells are located, citing state code, which allows the city to withhold information on critical public infrastructure that "may expose or create vulnerability to critical infrastructure systems."
Officials plan to conduct quarterly testing of the city water for PFAS, with the next samples expected to be taken in the first quarter of 2023.
"We hope the results will improve," Lester said. "We are doing this quarterly testing to see if our blending strategy is working and, if not, what viable treatment options should we look at going forward."
Lester said potential options at the water treatment plant include installing systems that use reverse osmosis, granular activated carbon or ion exchange, but the city has not established a timeline for when those treatment options could be implemented. Whether the city pursues a water treatment solution or digs new deep wells, both options will take time to implement, Lester said.
Van Milligen said the city does not have funding budgeted for any PFAS treatment, and that funding would need to be established as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget.
"Any solution would be expensive, so we need to identify some sort of funding to make that work," he said.
The City Council is expected to begin its annual budget hearing sessions in March.
